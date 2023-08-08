Transforming Asteroids into Space Habitats: An Inexpensive and Feasible Plan

The concept of turning an asteroid into a space habitat has been around for some time. While it has not received much attention due to technological limitations, retired Technical Fellow David W. Jensen recently developed a detailed plan for this idea. In his 65-page paper, Jensen outlines an easy-to-understand, relatively inexpensive, and feasible approach to transforming an asteroid into a space habitat.

The plan is divided into three main categories: asteroid selection, habitat style selection, and mission strategy. Jensen focuses on selecting the best asteroid candidate based on factors such as composition, proximity to Earth, and size. After an in-depth selection process, he identifies the Atira asteroid as a suitable candidate due to its size, stable orbit, and internal temperature stability.

Choosing the right habitat style is crucial, considering the need for artificial gravity. Jensen evaluates four common types – dumbbell, sphere, cylinder, and torus. He ultimately selects the torus design and explores various considerations like structural elements, radiation protection, and living space. To achieve artificial gravity, the asteroid would need to rotate at a reasonable speed.

Building such a massive structure requires advanced technology and materials. Jensen proposes using self-replicating spider robots and utilizing materials available on the asteroid. These robots would construct the habitat autonomously, minimizing the need for input from Earth. Jensen estimates that a seed capsule carrying robots and advanced electronics, weighing less than a modern-day Falcon Heavy’s capacity, could initiate the construction process.

Remarkably, Jensen’s plan estimates the entire program would cost $4.1 billion, significantly less than NASA’s Apollo program. The construction could be completed in approximately 12 years, providing 1 billion square meters of land within the habitat. These costs and timelines are well within the reach of billionaires interested in space exploration.

While Jensen’s plan presents an exciting possibility, more research and development would be necessary to turn it into a reality. However, his detailed and accessible proposal opens up avenues for further exploration into the potential of transforming asteroids into habitable space environments.