A New Observatory Could Spot Core-Collapse Supernovae Before They Explode

Supernovae are unpredictable events that can occur when stars collide or when the interior of a massive star collapses. Currently, there are no major optical changes before a supernova explosion, making it difficult to detect them in their early stages. However, for core-collapse supernovae, there is an early warning sign. As the star’s core collapses, the rapid collision of nuclei produces gamma rays and neutrinos. While gamma rays interact strongly with nuclei, neutrinos pass through unimpeded.

Researchers at the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) aim to use this early warning system to detect neutrino events in near real-time. By localizing the source of neutrinos quickly, JUNO can alert other observatories to focus their attention on the specific region of the sky where a supernova may be occurring.

The authors of a recent paper estimate that JUNO could detect core-collapse neutrinos emitted by a 30 solar-mass star located over a million light-years away. Additionally, JUNO could also detect the fainter burst of neutrinos that occurs in the pre-supernova stage for a 30 solar-mass star up to 3,000 light years away. This capability could provide advanced warning if a star like Betelgeuse were to go supernova in the near future.

While JUNO is still under construction, it is expected to come online by the end of this year.

