A New Method Enhances the Precision of Cosmological Distance Measurements

Researchers from Chinese universities and the University of Cordoba have developed a new method to detect Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO) and measure cosmological distances with greater accuracy. BAO waves are remnants of the Big Bang that can still be observed in the cosmos. They propagated as sound waves through hot matter in the early universe and became frozen in time as the universe expanded and cooled. By determining the size of these oscillations, scientists can map the universe’s vast distances with precision.

The team conducted a statistical analysis of approximately one million galaxies, focusing on the ellipticity of the galaxies and the density around them. They found that anomalies in galaxy orientation indicated the presence of BAO. In regions where galaxies deviated from the expected alignment due to the gravitational pull of other galaxies, BAO waves were detected. This new approach allows astronomers to locate galaxies more accurately and gain insights into the universe’s expansion history, as well as the composition of dark matter and energy.

The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, opens up new possibilities in the field of astronomy. Improved measurement of cosmological distances provides valuable information about the universe’s evolution and helps answer fundamental questions about its structure. This research has practical implications for understanding the past, as it allows scientists to peer into the history of the cosmos.

By combining the newly developed method with existing techniques, scientists can now determine cosmic distances with enhanced precision. This breakthrough will contribute to a deeper understanding of the universe and its mysteries.

Source:

Kun Xu et al, Evidence for baryon acoustic oscillations from galaxy–ellipticity correlations, Nature Astronomy (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-023-02035-4