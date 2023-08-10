New Measurement Confirms Gaps in Understanding of Nuclear Systems

A recent measurement of the strong nuclear force has once again revealed that physicists still lack a solid theoretical grasp of even the simplest nuclear systems. The measurement focused on the helium-4 nucleus, which consists of two protons and two neutrons. When these nuclei are excited, they expand like a balloon until one of the protons “pops off.” However, in a recent experiment, helium nuclei expanded more than expected before bursting. The measurements, known as form factors, were found to be twice as large as theoretical predictions.

The helium nucleus provides a miniature laboratory for testing nuclear theories due to its ability to magnify deficiencies in calculations. Physicists believe that certain peculiarities in the swelling of the helium nucleus make it highly sensitive to even the smallest components of the nuclear force, factors that are typically ignored. The amount of swelling also corresponds to the softness of nuclear matter, a property that provides insights into the composition of neutron stars. However, before delving into the mysteries of neutron stars, physicists must first understand why their predictions regarding helium nuclei are so far off.

The experiment carried out by Simon Kegel and his colleagues involved exciting helium nuclei by shooting a beam of electrons at a tank of cold helium gas. If an electron came close enough to a helium nucleus, it would transfer some of its energy, causing the nucleus to inflate momentarily before decaying into a hydrogen nucleus with two neutrons and a free proton. By varying the momentum of the electrons and observing the response of the helium nuclei, scientists measured the expansion of the nucleus.

The experimental results did not align with any of the theoretical calculations, with the closest match coming from a simplified model of the nuclear force rather than the widely accepted chiral effective field theory. Physicists are now questioning why their best theoretical understanding of the strong nuclear force does not align with experimental data. This discrepancy highlights a significant problem in nuclear physics and emphasizes the need to develop a more accurate theoretical framework for nuclear interactions.