Safe Exploration of the Moon: New Approach for Solar-Powered Rovers

NASA and other space agencies regularly send robots and automated vehicles to explore celestial objects in the solar system, aiding our understanding of their environment and resources. To improve the success of lunar explorations using solar-powered rovers, researchers at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have developed a new approach. This approach aims to help these rovers safely navigate and leave permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) on the moon.

The researchers noted that several countries, including the United States, China, India, and Russia, have expressed interest in exploring the lunar south pole, which is believed to contain large amounts of water ice. However, entering a PSR with a solar-powered rover poses significant risks. Delays or faults could cause the rover to run out of energy before it can return to sunlight, complicating its mission.

Solar-powered rovers rely on sunlight to operate efficiently, making exploration and exit from shadowed areas challenging. To address this, the researchers sought to quantify the probability of losing solar-powered rovers during exploration in PSRs. Their objective was also to devise an approach that maximizes the likelihood of these rovers completing their missions safely.

The team defined safety for solar-powered rovers at the lunar south pole as exiting a PSR with sufficient energy to hibernate until the next leg of their mission. They developed an online traverse planning method, known as a recovery policy, to maximize a rover’s probability of survival. However, calculating the recovery policy presented challenges, as it relied on approximations that could impact overall predictions if significantly incorrect.

One critical approximation was the discretization and approximation of time, as solar illumination at the lunar south pole is dynamic. By keeping these approximations conservative, the researchers minimized the risk of failure and increased the policy’s safety during real-world missions.

The researchers believe this approach is a step towards proactively accounting for risk in long-range autonomous mobility planning algorithms for solar-powered rovers. Additionally, it could serve as a valuable tool for human operators in formulating new rover missions at the lunar south pole and supporting ongoing missions.

The recovery policy developed by the researchers could reduce the risk of losing solar-powered rovers in shadowed regions on the moon when applied to real-world exploration missions. With the collaboration of NASA’s JPL, the approach may soon be tested in realistic lunar scenarios.