Could Massive Collisions Be the Answer?

Researchers have discovered an intriguing exoplanet, TOI-1538b, that is posing a challenge to planetary scientists. This “hot Neptune” is denser than steel, and its formation has scientists puzzled. TOI-1538b orbits its parent dwarf star every 1.24 days and is classified as a world in the “Hot Neptune Desert,” a rare category of exoplanets.

One possible explanation for the unusual properties of this exoplanet is that it formed through multiple catastrophic planetary collisions. According to Luca Naponiello, the lead scientist of the study, these impacts removed lighter atmospheric gases and water, leaving behind a rocky core. This hypothesis is in line with current understanding of planetary formation, where smaller bodies collide to create larger ones. The idea of massive collisions shaping exoplanets like TOI-1538b is supported by evidence of energetic collisions in our own solar system.

The formation of exoplanets is believed to occur similarly to our solar system. The proto-Sun coalesced from a cloud of gas and dust, and particles in the resulting protoplanetary disk collided to form larger bodies. Our solar system ended up with rocky planets, gas giants, dwarf planets, comets, asteroids, and moons. This process is likely to have taken place around other stars as well.

Collisions play a significant role in the formation of exoplanets. The study of TOI-1538b involved modeling extreme giant impacts that could strip away atmospheric elements. By simulating these impacts, the researchers were able to create a planet with similar properties to TOI-1538b. According to Zoë Leinhardt, a member of the research team, they had not previously investigated such extreme impacts, indicating the need for further studies and improved models.

The next step in understanding TOI-1538b is to conduct follow-up observations to determine the composition of its atmosphere. By studying this exoplanet and others like it, scientists hope to gain insights into the prevalence of giant impacts in planetary formation across the galaxy. This discovery bridges the gap between planetary formation theories based on our solar system and the formation of exoplanets.

[Source: Universe Today]