Physicists Model Neutrino Interactions to Understand the Universe

Physicists have made progress in understanding how neutrinos, elusive particles with tiny masses, interact with each other. Neutrinos are difficult to detect because they barely interact with normal matter; in fact, it would take a bar of lead a light-year long to stop just half of the neutrinos passing through a person. The IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica detects an average of only 275 neutrinos per day. However, on occasion, a surge in neutrinos occurs, such as during a nearby supernova explosion.

Researchers from Ohio State University have utilized data from the 25 neutrinos observed during the closest supernova in over 400 years, SN 1987A, to study the possibility of neutrino self-interactions. These interactions could have significant implications for understanding the origins of neutrino masses, the abundance of neutrinos in the universe, the imprint of neutrinos on the cosmic microwave background radiation, the absence of antimatter in the universe, and the potential role of neutrinos in the creation of dark matter.

By modeling how neutrino signals from the supernova would appear based on relativistic hydrodynamics, the researchers found that the existing data from SN 1987A is not sufficient to determine the exact mechanism of neutrino interactions. Two possible ways in which neutrinos could flow from a supernova are as a burst outflow or as a wind outflow, each with its own distinct pattern. More data from future supernovae is needed to test these mechanisms and gain a better understanding of neutrino interactions.

Studying neutrinos and their interactions is not only important for understanding the universe but also for exploring physics beyond the Standard Model. Neutrinos have the potential to shed light on dark matter, dark energy, the expansion of the universe, and the fundamental nature of matter and space-time. However, the occurrence of an observable supernova in the Milky Way or one of its satellite galaxies is rare, so physicists rely on building knowledge based on existing data while waiting for future opportunities.