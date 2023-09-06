Elephants and Other Large Herbivores Can Help Control Invasive Plants, Study Shows

A recent study conducted by Aarhus University and the Wildlife Institute of India has demonstrated the potential for large herbivores to protect local biodiversity by feeding on and trampling invasive plant species. While it may seem counterintuitive, native plants have evolved alongside herbivores over millennia and have developed adaptations to withstand their grazing and trampling. Invasive plants, on the other hand, typically lack these adaptations and are more susceptible to damage from large herbivores.

The study was based on data collected from India, where mega-herbivores such as elephants, rhinos, wild water buffalo, and Indian bison play a crucial role in maintaining the balance between native and invasive plant species. The researchers found a positive correlation between the presence of mega-herbivores and a higher proportion of native plants, as well as a decrease in invasive plant species. Conversely, areas with few or no mega-herbivores had a higher prevalence of invasive species.

Despite the focus on mega-herbivores in the study, the researchers emphasize that slightly smaller herbivores can also be effective in controlling invasive plants. For example, rewilding projects in Europe have successfully used water buffalo and Scottish Highland cattle to combat invasive plant species. It has been shown that even animals weighing less than a ton can have similar effects.

The implications of this research are significant, as invasive species are a major threat to global biodiversity. Biological invasions cause significant economic costs, with billions of dollars spent on combating and controlling invasive species worldwide. By utilizing large and medium-sized herbivores, such as cattle, horses, and buffalo, it is possible to develop more effective strategies for managing invasive plants.

The study highlights the importance of considering the role of large herbivores in ecosystem management and conservation efforts. By harnessing the natural grazing and trampling behaviors of these animals, it is possible to safeguard native plant species and prevent the spread of invasive plants, ultimately protecting and preserving local biodiversity.

Sources:

– Nature Ecology & Evolution (scientific journal)

– Aarhus University

– Wildlife Institute of India