Exploring Asteroids: Unveiling the Secrets of Our Solar System’s Building Blocks

A common misconception about asteroids is that they are simply “lumps of rock.” However, studying meteorites has provided us with a wealth of information about the diversity of asteroids and their significance in understanding the origin and evolution of our Solar System. Meteorites have taught us about the ages of these celestial objects and the presence of volatiles, such as water and carbon-containing chemicals, which are crucial for understanding the delivery of life’s building blocks to Earth.

While meteorites have provided valuable insights, there are still gaps in our knowledge. One of the main challenges is the contamination of meteorites with compounds from Earth’s environment, making it difficult to determine whether the volatiles within them originated from the asteroid or Earth. Additionally, the relationship between specific meteorite types and different classes of asteroids remains unclear, hindering our understanding of how volatiles were distributed in the early Solar System.

To overcome these limitations, sample return missions are essential. On September 24, 2023, NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft will fly past Earth and release a capsule containing dust and rock samples collected from the surface of the asteroid Bennu in 2020. This will provide scientists with pristine samples that have not been contaminated by Earth’s environment, allowing for more accurate analysis.

Previous missions, such as NASA’s Near-Shoemaker spacecraft and the Japanese space agency’s Hayabusa mission, have also contributed to our understanding of asteroids. The Hayabusa mission brought back a few milligrams of material from the asteroid Itokawa, allowing scientists to measure an asteroid’s age for the first time. The Hayabusa2 mission to the asteroid Ryugu and the Osiris-Rex mission to Bennu have further confirmed the presence of volatiles in carbonaceous asteroids through orbiting observations.

These missions have also revealed that Ryugu and Bennu are both water-rich asteroids with abundant clay and carbonate minerals. The low densities of these asteroids suggest they are “rubble piles” formed from debris thrown into space when larger parent bodies were impacted. Analyzing samples from Ryugu has provided insights into the processes that asteroids went through as they evolved, including the alteration of minerals by water.

Organic compounds, which are crucial for the origin of life, were also a focus of the Hayabusa2 mission. The analysis of samples from Ryugu revealed the presence of approximately 20,000 species of organic compounds, highlighting the complexity of these primitive asteroids.

The study of Bennu is expected to yield further knowledge about the alteration processes that took place on the asteroid’s surface. Bright regions interpreted as thick veins of carbonate minerals have been observed on Bennu, a feature not found on Ryugu. This suggests that alteration by water occurred under different conditions on Bennu, potentially indicating variations in the ages and locations of their parent bodies within the Solar System.

Furthermore, the dark surface of Bennu, similar to Ryugu, raises questions about the presence of water on these asteroids. While orbit observations of Ryugu suggested that space weathering may have caused surface darkening and dehydration, laboratory analysis of the samples revealed the existence of clay minerals, indicating the abundance of water on the asteroid. Similar findings on Bennu would have significant implications for the search for water on other asteroids.

Studying asteroids like Bennu is of utmost importance in unraveling the mysteries of our Solar System’s building blocks. By examining pristine samples and investigating their composition, scientists can gain valuable insights into the formation and evolution of asteroids and their role in delivering essential elements for the emergence of life on Earth.

