A Meteorite Lights Up the Sky in Southeastern Turkey

A meteorite made a dramatic entrance into the night sky over southeastern Turkey on September 2, leaving residents in awe and sparking speculation about its origin. The fiery trail illuminated the sky, causing it to appear as if it were daytime in several provinces. The stunning display occurred at approximately 20:15 local time and was captured on video by witnesses.

According to reports from NTV television channel, the meteorite is believed to have fallen in the province of Sanliurfa. The green beam of light, which lasted only a few seconds, created a wave of excitement among those who witnessed it at around 8:20 p.m. local time. The falling process was visible in the provinces of Malatya, Erzurum, Elazig, Gaziantep, Diyarbakr, Bingol, Batman, and Tunceli.

As of now, authorities have not provided an official explanation for the object’s origin or the luminous phenomenon observed in the sky. The incident has generated widespread curiosity and speculation among the local population. Experts will likely conduct further investigations to determine the composition of the meteorite and its potential impact site.

Meteorites are remnants of asteroids or comets that survive their journey through Earth’s atmosphere and fall to the ground. These fascinating objects provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system. Their study helps scientists understand the composition of bodies in space and contributes to our understanding of the universe.

Sources:

– NTV television channel.