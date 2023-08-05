A Rare Solar Event Detected by Probes on Earth, Mars, and the Moon

On October 28th, 2021, a coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the Sun, releasing solar energetic particles (SEPs) that traveled across a volume of space measuring over 250 million kilometers wide. This event was felt on Earth, Mars, and even the Moon, which was on the opposite side of the Sun at the time. It was the first time that a solar event was measured simultaneously by robotic probes on all three celestial bodies.

The probes that captured this event included ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and Eu:CROPIS orbiter, NASA’s Curiosity rover and Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), and China’s Chang’e-4 lander. Additionally, other missions like ESA’s Solar Orbiter, Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), and BepiColombo also observed and provided additional measurements of the solar event.

The study of solar particle events (SPE) and space weather phenomena is crucial for missions operating in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) such as the International Space Station (ISS). It is even more vital for missions beyond LEO and cislunar space, including future missions to the Moon and Mars.

The recently published paper titled “The First Ground Level Enhancement Seen on Three Planetary Surfaces: Earth, Moon, and Mars” describes this solar event. It was a ground level enhancement, a rare occurrence where solar particles are energetic enough to pass through Earth’s magnetic field and reach the surface. Only seventy-three ground-level enhancements have been detected since the 1940s.

While Mars has a thin atmosphere that filters out lower energy particles, neither the Moon nor Mars generates magnetic fields similar to Earth’s. This means that solar particles regularly reach the surface of the Moon and even produce secondary radiation through interaction with the regolith.

The absorbed radiation dose from this solar event was measured by different probes. NASA’s LRO mission recorded a weak solar event with an absorbed radiation dose of 31 milligray (mGy) or 31 millisieverts (mSv). The Exomars TGO and Curiosity rover, recording measurements from orbit and the surface, recorded doses of 9 and 0.3 mGy, respectively. These measurements show the difference in radiation levels at different locations.

Understanding intense radiation events and their effects on the space radiation environment is crucial for future crewed missions to the Moon and Mars. Astronauts beyond Earth’s magnetic field are exposed to increased risks from solar radiation, cosmic rays, and outbursts of SEPs caused by solar flares.

Astronauts are exposed to radiation regularly in space, but prolonged exposure beyond LEO increases the risk significantly. The ESA, NASA, and other space agencies are dedicated to limiting astronaut exposure to ensure their health and safety. Radiation shielding and advanced instruments for measuring the radiation environment are used to predict major events, allowing astronauts to seek protection within shielded environments or protective suits.

With the focus on future exploration efforts centered on the Moon and Mars, understanding and mitigating the risks of intense radiation events are crucial for the success and safety of crewed missions.