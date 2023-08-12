The Potential Beginning of a Scientific Revolution in 2023

In a blog post, it is argued that 2023 may be marked down in history as the start of a scientific revolution, regardless of the outcome of LK-99. Several biomedical, quantum computing, and nuclear fusion news items from this year are presented as evidence.

However, it is important to remain skeptical about these advancements. While LK-99 was quickly debunked, we often come across press releases about new battery technologies and computer advancements that never materialize. This skepticism is shared by others, as the term “Great Stagnation” has been coined to describe the decline in disruptive technology since 1945. Nevertheless, the impact of scientific progress is more important than its rate of development.

To support the argument, the blog post refers to Robert Boyle, a renowned scientist from the 1660s. Boyle had a list of scientific advancements he believed should be pursued. Interestingly, many of these have already been achieved, such as flight. However, there are some puzzling entries on the list, like “varnishes perfumable by rubbing,” which seem out of place when compared to more significant advancements.

It is pointed out that while Boyle was a prominent figure, he did not anticipate inventions like the telegraph or the steam engine. He lived on the verge of a remarkable scientific era without realizing it.

Today, similar claims are made about the potential transformative impact of quantum computers and AI. However, past expectations have often fallen short, as seen with the Segway, memristors, and blockchain. The truth is, the next big breakthrough is often only recognized in hindsight.

Although predicting the future is always uncertain, there is a growing demand for telemedicine, indicating a desire for remote healthcare services.