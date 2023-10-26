An Innovative Breakthrough: Programmable Fiber Opens New Possibilities in Textiles

A groundbreaking development by a team at MIT, FibeRobo, has introduced a programmable fiber that could revolutionize the textile industry. This fiber, called a thermally-actuated liquid crystal elastomer (LCE) fiber, has the potential to enable silent and responsive interactions with shape-changing interfaces embedded in textiles.

Unlike previous shape-changing fibers, FibeRobo does not require embedded sensors or complex components. Instead, it contracts in response to an increase in temperature and self-reverses when the temperature decreases. This unique functionality can be achieved by coupling the fiber with a conductive thread, allowing for digital control over the shape of a textile through the application of electric current.

The development of FibeRobo addresses the limitations of current shape-changing fibers, which have primarily been confined to experimental settings. For example, existing fibers may cease functioning after only a few actions, have limited contraction capabilities, and lack the ability to self-reverse. Other alternatives, such as pneumatically powered devices, require the use of air compressors.

The MIT researchers utilized a liquid crystal elastomer, which consists of molecules that flow like liquids but stack into periodic crystal arrangements. By integrating these crystal structures into an elastic network, they were able to create a fiber that contracts when heated and stretches back to its original length when cooled.

Crucially, the researchers were able to precisely control the characteristics of the fiber, such as thickness and temperature at which it actuates, through a carefully designed combination of chemicals. This breakthrough method of preparation allows for the production of LCE fiber suitable for wearable fabrics and safe for human skin, a milestone that has not been possible with previous LCE fibers.

To overcome fabrication challenges, the team developed a machine using 3D-printed and laser-cut parts, along with basic electronics. The process involves heating the LCE resin, extruding it through a nozzle, curing it with UV rays, coating it with oil, and finally harnessing powder to facilitate its integration into textile manufacturing machinery. Remarkably, this entire process takes just one day and yields approximately one kilometer of usable fiber.

FibeRobo not only demonstrates the potential for widespread applications in the textile industry but also offers advantages in terms of affordability. The fiber can be produced for as low as 20 cents per meter, making it approximately 60 times cheaper than commercially available shape-changing fibers.

This groundbreaking technology has already showcased its potential through the creation of a compression jacket for a dog named Professor. By receiving a Bluetooth signal from a smartphone, the jacket is able to “hug” the dog, providing comfort and easing separation anxiety.

The implications of FibeRobo extend beyond textiles, with researchers envisioning its use in various other fields, from robotics to healthcare. With its silent and responsive nature, this programmable fiber unlocks a new realm of possibilities, transforming the way we interact with everyday objects.

FAQ:

Q: What is FibeRobo?

A: FibeRobo is a programmable fiber developed by an interdisciplinary MIT team that contracts in response to an increase in temperature and self-reverses when the temperature decreases.

Q: How does FibeRobo differ from previous shape-changing fibers?

A: FibeRobo does not require embedded sensors or complex components. It can be electrically actuated using a conductive thread, offering digital control over the shape of a textile.

Q: What are the advantages of FibeRobo over existing alternatives?

A: FibeRobo addresses the limitations of current shape-changing fibers by offering significant contraction capabilities, self-reversibility, and silent operation. It is also more affordable, costing only 20 cents per meter.

Q: What are the potential applications of FibeRobo?

A: FibeRobo has implications in textiles, robotics, healthcare, and beyond. It can be used to create interactive and adaptive objects, improving user experiences in various domains.