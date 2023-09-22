Exploring the Potential for Life on Jupiter’s Moon, Europa

Scientists have long been captivated by the possibility of a vast, salty ocean beneath the icy surface of Jupiter’s moon, Europa. This subsurface ocean has been the focus of research for many years, as it could potentially support life. However, probing the ocean’s chemistry has proven to be a challenge, as Europa’s smooth shell is too opaque. But with the recent arrival of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), scientists have been able to examine the moon’s surface with greater precision.

Using a technique called near-infrared spectroscopy, two studies published in the journal Science have detected the concentration of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface and traced its origin. The results suggest that the carbon likely originates from within Europa’s ocean, which has significant implications for future NASA missions and our understanding of the moon’s habitability.

This finding is particularly important because carbon is a biologically essential element and forms the backbone of molecules necessary for life. While carbon has been discovered outside of Earth before, such as on Mars and Venus, its presence on Europa strengthens the hypothesis that the moon’s subsurface ocean contains the necessary ingredients for life to arise.

In light of these discoveries, two missions are planned to explore Europa in the coming decade. NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft, set to launch in 2024, will make close flybys of the moon with the primary objective of determining if the subsurface ocean can support life. The European Space Agency’s JUICE mission, launched in April, will also study Jupiter and its moons, including Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.

The arrival of these missions holds great promise for advancing our understanding of Europa and its potential for harboring life. Exploring this moon up close will provide invaluable insights and could potentially reveal the existence of life beyond Earth.

