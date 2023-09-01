Determining the Atmospheres of Exoplanets with the James Webb Space Telescope

The search for life on exoplanets requires the ability to study the atmospheres of these distant worlds. With the development of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), scientists now have a powerful tool at their disposal for this purpose. The JWST offers improved resolution and broad wavelength coverage, making it ideal for detecting and characterizing the atmospheres of rocky planets that orbit small M-dwarf stars.

In a recent study, researchers used the JWST to study an exoplanet called LHS 475 b. This warm exoplanet, which is slightly smaller than Earth, resides inside the habitable zone of its star. Using the Near Infrared Spectrograph G395H instrument, the researchers obtained a precise transmission spectrum of the exoplanet in the range of 2.9–5.3 μm.

The analysis of the transmission spectrum revealed that the exoplanet does not possess a primordial hydrogen-dominated atmosphere or a cloudless pure methane atmosphere. Instead, the spectrum suggests the presence of a high-altitude cloud deck, similar to Venus, or a tenuous atmosphere, similar to Mars. Alternatively, the exoplanet may lack a significant atmosphere, resembling Mercury.

These findings demonstrate the capabilities of the JWST to study the atmospheres of Earth-sized exoplanets. The telescope’s sensitivity allows for the detection of absorption features less than 50 ppm, providing valuable insights into the nature of these distant worlds and ruling out potential instrumental limits.

The ability to determine the atmospheres of rocky exoplanets is crucial for understanding their potential habitability and the likelihood of finding life beyond Earth. The findings from this study represent an important step forward in the search for life on exoplanets and highlight the potential of the JWST as a key instrument in this endeavor.

