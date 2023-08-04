CityLife

The Power of AI Models

A Massive Jupiter-Size Planet Found Orbiting a Small Low-Mass Star

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
A massive, Jupiter-size planet has been discovered orbiting a relatively small, low-mass star, challenging theories on planet formation. The exoplanet, known as TOI-4860 b, orbits the red dwarf star TOI-4860 in the constellation of Corvus. The star has a mass equivalent to around one-third of the sun’s mass.

TOI-4860 b is considered a “warm Jupiter” because it completes an orbit around its star approximately once every 1.5 Earth days. This is unusual for two reasons. First, planets with widths similar to three-quarters of Jupiter’s are not expected to form around low-mass stars. Second, TOI-4860 b appears to be enriched with a high proportion of metals, elements heavier than hydrogen and helium.

The formation of such a large exoplanet around a low-mass star remains a mystery. However, the composition of TOI-4860 b, which is rich in heavy elements, could provide clues to its origins. The high metallicity of the parent star may have acted as a catalyst for the planet’s formation.

The team made the initial discovery of TOI-4860 b using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which detects exoplanets by measuring drops in the brightness of stars caused by planet transits. Subsequent observations were made using the Search for habitable Planets Eclipsing Ultra-cool Stars (SPECULOOS) South Observatory and the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii.

The short orbital period of TOI-4860 b and the properties of its parent star make this system valuable for studying the atmospheres of warm Jupiters and understanding how these gas giants form.

The discovery of TOI-4860 b is documented in a paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters. The team plans to search for similar exoplanets around small parent stars using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in northern Chile’s Atacama desert.

This discovery expands our understanding of planet formation and highlights the importance of studying systems like TOI-4860 for further insights into exoplanetary systems.

