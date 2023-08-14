Discovery of Hot Jupiter System Offers Opportunity for Study

A system consisting of two celestial bodies, located approximately 1,400 light years away, has been discovered, providing an excellent opportunity for studying hot Jupiter atmospheres and advancing our understanding of planetary and stellar evolution. The system, discovered through analysis of spectroscopic data gathered by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, is the most extreme binary system of its kind known so far in terms of temperature. The star-orbiting hot Jupiter-like object in the system is the hottest ever found, approximately 2,000 degrees hotter than the surface of the sun. This makes it a perfect laboratory for future studies of hot Jupiters’ extreme conditions.

Unlike other hot Jupiter planets that are difficult to study due to glare from nearby stars, this particular object is large compared to the host star it orbits, making it visible and studyable despite the nearby star’s glare. This discovery may contribute to a clearer understanding of hot Jupiters and the evolution of stars in binary systems.

The binary system consists of a white dwarf, the remnant of a sun-like star after it has depleted its nuclear fuel, and a brown dwarf, a member of a class of objects with a mass between that of a gas giant like Jupiter and a small star. The brown dwarf is dense, with 80 times the mass of Jupiter squeezed into the size of Jupiter, allowing it to survive intact and form a stable binary system with the white dwarf.

The discovery of this hot Jupiter system opens up new possibilities for studying and advancing our knowledge of exoplanets and celestial evolution.