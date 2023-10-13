The Undervalued Impact of Earthworms on Global Food Production

The role of earthworms in enhancing crop growth and improving soil health has been underestimated, according to a study published in Nature Communications. Earthworms are known as “ecosystem engineers” due to their ability to recycle organic waste and enhance soil structure. This new study is the first to quantify their benefits on a global scale by analyzing data from 58 studies on the effects of earthworms on crops such as wheat, rice, maize, barley, and legumes. The researchers found that earthworms contribute an average increase of 23.3% to the aboveground biomass of crops. Extrapolating this data to a global scale, earthworms are estimated to be responsible for up to 140 million metric tons of food production each year, equivalent to 6.5% of global grain yields.

The study revealed that earthworms have the greatest impact on crop growth in South Eastern Asia and Europe. In these regions, earthworm abundance supports approximately 40 million metric tons of grain yield. However, earthworms have a relatively larger contribution in the global South, accounting for 10% of total grain production in sub-Saharan Africa and 8% in Latin America and the Caribbean. The researchers speculate that this difference may be due to the nutrient-deficient soils and lower fertilizer inputs in tropical southern regions, highlighting the significant soil-enhancing benefits of earthworms.

While the study sheds light on the vital role earthworms play in global food production, there are some limitations to consider. Many of the studies relied on artificial addition of earthworms to the soil, which may not fully reflect real-world conditions. Additionally, geographical gaps in the research, particularly in tropical regions, may underestimate the true contribution of earthworms.

The lead author of the study, Steven Fonte, emphasizes the importance of improving soil health as a whole, not just for the benefit of earthworms. He suggests adopting practices like no-till farming and reducing chemical additives to support the wider community of soil-enriching organisms. Recognizing the significance of earthworms and other soil organisms is crucial, as they are believed to make up more than half of the planet’s biodiversity.

Overall, this study highlights the substantial impact of earthworms on global food production and emphasizes the need to prioritize soil health for sustainable agriculture.



Sources:

– Fonte et al. “Earthworms contribute significantly to global food production.” Nature Communications. 2023.