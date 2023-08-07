The giant oarfish, famously known as the “king of herrings,” is a magnificent creature measuring up to eight meters in length. Its silver body is tapered at the tail and head, giving it a permanently stunned appearance. While these oarfish are known for their unpredictability, in Japan, they hold a different significance.

Legend has it that when an oarfish is spotted, an earthquake is imminent. Prior to the devastating 2011 earthquake in Japan, 20 oarfish had washed ashore in the months leading up to the disaster. They are considered as “messengers from the sea god’s palace” and referred to as jinja hime, or shrine princesses.

The oarfish’s face, with one eye on each side, aligns with the concept of the sea god’s palace, Ryūgū-jō, which has four sides representing the four seasons. One side sees the past, while the other sees the future. Glimpses of plum and cherry blossoms to the east and a maple tree ablaze to the west paint an unsettling picture.

Due to its lack of scales, the oarfish’s silver body acts like a mirror, seamlessly blending into the gray abyss of the sea. Its vertical and clumsy swimming style, resembling a cursor, further adds to its mysterious nature. Interestingly, these creatures are rarely caught in nets, deepening the air of disbelief surrounding their existence.

However, the oarfish’s existence has been affirmed by another peculiar creature – the cookie cutter shark. Divers recently filmed an oarfish with small scoops taken out of its body, evidence of a cookie cutter shark’s attack. This shark possesses a mouth resembling a miniature bear trap and grotesque lips, creating a bizarre visual.

In a French documentary, a diver named Roberto encounters an inquisitive oarfish while exploring a buoy. As he gently touches the fish’s skin with a specialized tool, the subtitles explain that Roberto relies on the fish’s curiosity for both himself and the buoy. Despite its inability to comprehend written language, the oarfish is left bewildered, forever altered by this encounter.

With one side of its face reminiscing about the buoy and the other contemplating the silver man Roberto represents, the oarfish rolls its eyes downward, seeking a glimpse of its own tail. It yearns to fathom its fate, to predict something about itself.

The oarfish, shrouded in enchantment, continues to captivate the imagination of those fortunate enough to witness it. Its colossal size, striking appearance, and the eerie mysteries it embodies make it an extraordinary creature in the vast depths of the ocean.