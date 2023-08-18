The Iron Age in the Central Mediterranean: Population Mobility and Interactions

The Iron Age in the central Mediterranean was a period of significant historical developments, including the expansion of Greek and Phoenician colonies and the rise of Carthage as a dominant maritime power. These advancements were made possible by major advancements in seafaring, which facilitated long-distance travel.

Archaeological evidence shows that during this time, there was a substantial movement of trade goods and materials across great distances. However, it has been unclear how these patterns of trade correlated with human mobility and interactions.

To investigate this, a study sequenced the genomes of 30 ancient individuals from coastal cities in Tunisia, Sardinia, and central Italy. The research revealed that there was a significant contribution from local populations, indicating the presence of autochthonous (indigenous) groups during the Iron Age.

Furthermore, the study found highly diverse ancestry among the individuals, with many showing non-local ancestries from other parts of the Mediterranean region. This indicates a high level of interconnectedness and mobility among populations during the Iron Age.

By studying these trans-Mediterranean neighbors together, researchers were able to gain insights into the complex interplay between local continuity and mobility that shaped the societies of the central Mediterranean during the Iron Age.

This research provides valuable information about the population dynamics and interactions during this dynamic period in history and contributes to our understanding of the Iron Age in the central Mediterranean.