Massive Cooling Event Wiped Out Ancient Humans in Europe, Study Shows

Scientists have discovered evidence of a large-scale cooling event in the North Atlantic around 1.1 million years ago that lasted for approximately 4,000 years. This event is believed to have caused the extinction of the entire population of archaic humans, possibly Homo erectus, who had settled in Europe during that time.

Based on fossils found in Spain, Homo erectus is considered to be the first human species to have expanded beyond Africa. They had similar body proportions to modern humans and made advancements in stone tool technology. However, the extreme glaciation during the cooling event rendered Europe uninhabitable for these early human hunter-gatherers. The lack of food resources, combined with a lack of cold tolerance and the challenges of finding shelter, clothing, and fire, likely led to their demise.

This extinction event during the Pleistocene epoch, which lasted from around 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago, marked a period of global cooling. The researchers discovered a gap in human occupation of Europe lasting approximately 200,000 years, starting from 1.1 million years ago. It is believed that Europe was recolonized around 900,000 years ago by more resilient humans who were able to adapt to the harsh glacial conditions.

The study reconstructed the ancient climate by analyzing organic compounds and pollen content in a deep-sea sediment core off Portugal’s coast. Computer simulations revealed that the average air temperature during the cooling event dropped by approximately 8 degrees Fahrenheit (4.5 degrees Celsius).

The findings shed light on the vulnerability of early human species to environmental changes and how they eventually adapted to climatic stresses. The study also highlights the discontinuous nature of human occupation in Europe and the importance of understanding the impact of climate change on human populations throughout history.

It is unclear how many individuals perished during the regional extinction event, but it is estimated to be in the tens of thousands across Europe. The subsequent colonization of Europe by more resilient human species, such as Homo antecessor and Homo heidelbergensis, eventually led to the rise of Homo sapiens and the disappearance of Neanderthals around 40,000 years ago.