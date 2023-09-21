Uncovering the Evolutionary History of Jumping Spiders: A Rare Fossil Discovery

Jumping spiders (Salticidae) are a fascinating family of spiders known for their unique ability to jump long distances and their distinct large eyes. The evolutionary history of these spiders is still being explored, and a recent rare fossil discovery in Australia has shed light on their ancient origins.

Until recently, fossil jumping spiders were predominantly found preserved in Baltic or Mexican amber. However, no fossil jumping spiders from Australia had been discovered. That is until Dr. Barry Richardson, an honorary fellow researching jumping spiders, and Associate Professor Michael Frese stumbled upon a small jumping spider fossil while studying plants from a fossil bed near Gulgong in New South Wales.

The fossil, dating back to the middle of the Miocene epoch (11 to 16 million years ago), is exceptionally well-preserved and provides valuable insights into the morphology and internal structures of ancient jumping spiders. The spider, belonging to the Simaetha genus, closely resembles modern-day jumping spiders and was found to have a similar habitat and climatic preference as its present-day relatives.

Further analysis by Dr. Matthew McCurry, a paleontologist, revealed intriguing details about the spider’s neurobiology. Structures in the brain of the fossilized spider called neuropiles, responsible for transmitting signals from the eyes to the brain, were exceptionally preserved. This discovery offers a unique opportunity to study the evolution of brain functions in spiders.

The findings from this rare fossil discovery contribute to our understanding of the evolutionary history of jumping spiders. The research team combined the fossil morphology, current distribution patterns of related spiders, and the paleoclimate of the fossil site to map the origins and habitat preferences of the Simaetha genus. By comparing the fossil’s habitat with the predicted distribution of modern jumping spiders, they found remarkable similarity, indicating that the species has persisted in similar environments for millions of years.

This study, published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, highlights the value of fossil discoveries in unraveling the secrets of ancient arachnids and provides a deeper appreciation for the remarkable adaptation and persistence of jumping spiders throughout evolutionary history.

Sources:

– Barry J. Richardson et al. “Description and evolutionary biogeography of the first Miocene jumping spider (Araneae: Salticidae) from a southern continent.” Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society (2023). DOI: [DOI to be added]

– Image Credit: CSIRO