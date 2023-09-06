Revisiting the Flower Burial Theory of Neanderthals: New Study Challenges Previous Interpretation

A groundbreaking discovery made in 1960 at Shanidar Cave in northern Iraq challenged the prevailing view of Neanderthals as dumb and brutish. Archaeologist Ralph Solecki found a Neanderthal burial surrounded by clumps of pollen, suggesting that flowers were laid upon the grave. This finding led to the hypothesis that Neanderthals were caring individuals who looked after each other. However, a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science reexamines this theory and proposes an alternative explanation.

Researchers working at Shanidar Cave in 2014 found traces of ancient pollen on the cave floor, indicating that pollen had been making its way into the cave independently of human or Neanderthal activity. This discovery led to the hypothesis that cave-dwelling pollinators, such as bees, might have carried the pollen into the cave. Further analysis of the pollen clumps found alongside the skeletons raised doubts about the original flower burial theory. Some of the pollen came from flowers that bloom at different times of the year, making it unlikely that they could have arrived together.

The lead author of the study, Chris Hunt, suggests that the pollen from different species of flowers found together could be explained by bees. Bees have been known to carry pollen from multiple species and store it in their nests. While no traces of pollen have been found in the ancient burrows made by ground-nesting bees at Shanidar, the researchers believe that this could be a likely explanation for the presence of pollen near the Neanderthal graves.

This new study challenges the long-held belief that Neanderthals engaged in flower burial rituals. It highlights the importance of revisiting and reevaluating scientific theories based on new evidence. The researchers hope that this study will stimulate further investigation into the behaviors and cultural practices of Neanderthals.

