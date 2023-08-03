Rocket Launch Shake-Up: Antares Rocket Ends an Era of US-Russian Cooperation

Rocket launches are not just a visual spectacle; they are a physical experience. On Tuesday, the launch of an Antares rocket from Wallops Island in Virginia proved this to be true. The powerful RD-181 engines created a crackling noise and intense vibrations that could be felt in the chest, leaving no doubt about the force and impact of rocket launches.

Despite the impressive display, this launch marked the end of eras both big and small. Antares will undergo its second major redesign and repowering, transitioning to solely US-built hardware. This signifies a departure from the previous era of US-Russian cooperation in space travel.

In the past, collaboration between the US and Russia was expected to shape the future of crewed space exploration. With Russia offering cheap and reliable access to orbit and the US struggling during the Shuttle era, it seemed like a promising partnership. However, the launch of Antares reminds us how differently things have turned out.

The Ukrainian-built first stage of Antares, which relies on Russian engines, represents the hopeful potential of the past era. But the reality is that this level of cooperation did not live up to expectations. Ukraine, where the first stage was assembled, has been targeted by Russian missiles. Consequently, Northrop Grumman is now developing a replacement for Antares, featuring engines developed by the US startup Firefly Aerospace. Until then, Cygnus launches will rely on US-built Falcon 9s.

Although there are still enough Russian engines in the US to equip the remaining Atlas V launches, it is unlikely that any US company would rely on them in the future. The US has its own modern engines being developed by companies such as Firefly, eliminating the need for Russian hardware. Once the Atlas launches are completed, there will no longer be a need to compromise politically to obtain an engine.

The launch of the Antares rocket signals not only the end of the Ukrainian-built boosters but also closes the era of US-Russian cooperation in space travel. While Cygnus continues its journey towards the International Space Station (ISS), NASA is already planning for the eventual retirement of the ISS by the end of the decade. Despite the changes and uncertainties, the ISS will continue to operate with international collaboration, albeit with some tension.