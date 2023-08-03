Rocket Launch from Wallops Island Marks the End of an Era

Rocket launches are often described as a physical experience, with the vibrations from the explosions being felt from a mile away. However, the recent launch of an Antares rocket from Wallops Island confirmed that these reports were not exaggerated. The powerful RD-181 engines created a crackling noise that could be felt in one’s chest, and the metal bleachers shook in response.

Despite the intense vibrations, the launch proceeded as expected. Cygnus, the payload being carried by the rocket, was successfully put on course for a rendezvous with the International Space Station on Friday. The only disappointment was that a layer of overcast clouds obstructed the view of the second stage ignition.

This launch, however, had greater significance beyond its success. It marked the end of an era in both small and large ways. On the small side, the Antares rocket is now going on hiatus for a major redesign and repowering, during which it will undergo a transition to using only US-built hardware. On the larger scale, this launch symbolized the closure of a period in which US-Russian cooperation played a significant role in space travel.

In the past, the future of space exploration was envisioned as a partnership between the US and Russia. Russia offered the promise of affordable and reliable access to orbit, while the US had the resources to support Russian experts during their transition to a market economy. This symbiotic relationship appeared to be the future of crewed space exploration.

However, the recent launch exposes the reality of how this partnership has soured. The Antares rocket, for example, had a Ukrainian-built first stage and Russian engines, representing the potential of US-Russian cooperation. But with tensions rising between the two countries, this era of collaboration is coming to an end.

Moving forward, US companies are developing their own engines to eliminate the need for Russian hardware. The launch of the last Ukrainian-built booster signifies the termination of this cooperative era. While there are still upcoming Atlas V launches that will use Russian engines, it is doubtful that any US company would rely on Russia for their launch capabilities in the future.

As Cygnus continues its journey to the ISS, NASA is preparing for the eventual end of the space station’s lifespan. Plans are already being made for when the ISS reaches the end of its operational life by the end of the decade. In the meantime, cooperation between the US and Russia in space travel is becoming increasingly frosty.