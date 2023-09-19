The El Gordo Galaxy Cluster Challenges the Standard Model of Cosmology

A collision between two massive galaxy clusters that formed the El Gordo galaxy cluster has challenged the accepted theory of cosmology, known as the Lambda-cold dark matter (LCDM) standard model. According to LCDM, galaxies are thought to form first, followed by the creation of larger galaxies and clusters over time. However, El Gordo’s existence challenges this timeline, as it formed when the universe was only half its current age.

The LCDM standard model consists of three parts: the cosmological constant Lambda (L), which represents dark energy; dark matter (CDM); and ordinary matter (baryonic matter). This model explains the large-scale structure of the universe, including the distribution of galaxies and the accelerating expansion of the universe.

A research team from the University of Bonn led by Elena Asencio analyzed simulations and observed Hubble Space Telescope data to estimate the mass of El Gordo. They found that the collision that formed El Gordo occurred too early in cosmic history, creating tension with the LCDM model. Simulations that mimic this early collision are rare and require unlikely conditions of two massive clusters being in close proximity and moving towards each other at high speeds.

The El Gordo galaxy cluster is not the only object challenging the LCDM model. The Bullet Cluster is another example of a collision between two galaxy clusters that occurred at a later epoch. Moreover, recent studies based on JWST results suggest that individual galaxies also formed more rapidly than expected.

Although the research team’s measurements reduce the tension between El Gordo and LCDM, it remains significant. The team predicts that further simulations of El Gordo’s formation will be conducted to determine if the LCDM model is flawed. The discrepancies in galaxy cluster and galaxy formation suggest that the structure of the universe may have formed faster than predicted by LCDM.

Sources:

– Titanic Galaxy Cluster Collision in the Early Universe Challenges Standard Cosmology

– The El Gordo Galaxy Cluster Challenges LCDM for Any Plausible Collision Velocity

– arXiv Preprint