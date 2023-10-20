The Mechanism of Protein Condensates in Touch Receptor Neurons

Touch plays a crucial role in our physical, emotional, and social well-being. It is essential for sensory integration, emotional expression, and cognitive development. The ability to perceive touch allows us to form connections with others and understand the world around us. But how exactly do cells in our bodies sense and transmit mechanical forces?

A recent study published in Nature Cell Biology by researchers from ICFO and IRB Barcelona has shed light on the mechanism by which protein condensates transition from liquid to solid-like states in touch receptor neurons. Protein condensates are biomolecular complexes that play a role in various physiological and pathological processes.

The researchers focused on a protein called MEC-2, which is responsible for membrane mechanics and ion channel activity. They found that MEC-2 forms condensates in touch receptor neurons. Through fluorescence imaging and molecular microscopy techniques, the researchers observed two different populations of MEC-2: a liquid pool near the cell body that aids transport, and a solid-like mature population in the distal neurites that sustains mechanical forces during touch.

Further experiments revealed the molecular mechanisms behind the condensation process and how the mechanical properties of the condensates change over time. The researchers also discovered that another protein called UNC-89 promotes the rigidity maturation of MEC-2 condensates, leading to a shift in their biological function.

These findings provide insight into the role of protein condensates in mechanotransduction, where cells convert mechanical stimuli into electrochemical activity. The transition from fluid to solid-like states switches the function of the condensates, enabling them to facilitate the integration and conversion of mechanical cues during mechanosensation.

Understanding the function of protein condensates can have significant implications for the development of innovative therapies and treatments. It may help in identifying molecular details related to rigidity transitions in health and disease, as well as provide insights into neurological disorders.

Source: Nature Cell Biology (no URL provided)

Definitions:

– Protein condensates: Biomolecular complexes that form liquid-like structures in cells.

– Mechanotransduction: The process by which cells convert mechanical stimulus into electrochemical activity.

– Rigidity maturation: The transition of condensates from a fluid state to a solid-like state.

– Mechanosensation: The perception of mechanical forces by cells.