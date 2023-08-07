Made in the Stars: Meteorite Arrowhead Sheds Light on Iron Age Trade

Meteorites have been bombarding our planet for millions of years, some of them containing valuable materials such as titanium and iron. This means that our ancestors during the Bronze and Iron Ages could have utilized these ready-made metallic rocks instead of mining for tin or iron veins. A recent study of an arrowhead made from a meteorite reveals just how highly prized these extraterrestrial materials were in Iron Age society, suggesting a trade network that extended further than previously believed.

Archaeological digs have uncovered numerous objects made from meteorites, mostly in the Middle East and Asia. Surprisingly, only two sites in Poland have yielded such objects in Europe. However, a third site has now been discovered in Switzerland. An arrowhead found near Lake Mörigen in the late 19th century was confirmed to be made from a meteorite and dated back to the Bronze Age, around 900-800 BCE. This finding has intrigued archaeologists due to several key features of the arrowhead.

In determining the meteoritic origin of the arrowhead, researchers used non-destructive testing techniques. Typically, destructive testing is employed to analyze whether an object is made from a meteorite, but the Swiss team took a gentler approach, subjecting collected archaeological objects to various non-destructive testing techniques. Only one sample appeared to be from a meteorite, and interestingly, it did not match the local meteorite known as the Twannberg iron meteorite.

Instead, the arrowhead is believed to be made from pieces of a different meteorite that fell in Estonia around 1500 BCE, known as the Kaalijarv meteorite. This meteorite shares the same chemical signature as the arrowhead, which makes it the best fitting match among the three meteorites with a similar composition. However, the landing site of the Kaalijarv meteorite was over 1600 km away from Switzerland, raising questions about how the arrowhead traveled such a distance in the Bronze Age.

There are alternative explanations, such as the possibility of an undiscovered meteorite closer to Switzerland or the other two known meteorites in Europe. However, it is still surprising that the arrowhead was not made from the local meteorite near Lake Mörigen, which had a higher mass available for use in arrowhead production. The specific reasons behind this choice may remain a mystery, but this study highlights the use of advanced techniques in the analysis of archaeological artifacts with meteoritic origins, potentially leading to further discoveries in the future.