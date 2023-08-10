Ancient Skull Discovery in China Suggests New Branch in Human Family Tree

An ancient skull dating back 300,000 years has been discovered in eastern China, and it is unlike any other premodern human fossil found before. The international team of researchers from China, Spain, and the United Kingdom found the skull, specifically the mandible or lower jaw, in the Hualongdong region in 2015. Along with 15 other specimens, all from the late Middle Pleistocene period, this finding may point to a new branch in the human family tree.

The late Middle Pleistocene, which began around 300,000 years ago, was a crucial period for the evolution of hominins, including modern humans. However, the mandible known as HLD 6 does not fit into any existing taxonomic groups. Many Pleistocene hominin fossils found in China have also been difficult to classify, but this discovery is gradually changing our understanding of human evolution during this period.

When comparing the HLD 6 mandible to those of other Pleistocene hominins and modern humans, researchers discovered that it shares features of both. It has a similar shape to the mandible of Homo sapiens (modern humans) that evolved from Homo erectus. However, it also resembles a different branch known as the Denisovans, which evolved from Homo erectus and does not have a chin.

According to María Martinón-Torres, the director of the National Research Center on Human Evolution (CENIEH) in Spain, HLD 6 exhibits weakly expressed traits that anticipate the typically H. sapiens feature of a chin. This makes the Hualongdong population the earliest known in Asia to have a combination of primitive and H. sapiens-like features.

The researchers propose that HLD 6 belongs to a classification that has yet to be named, and it suggests that modern human characteristics could have existed as early as 300,000 years ago in east Asia. The age of the individual to which the jawbone belongs is estimated to be 12-13 years old. Although there was no adult skull of the same species for comparison, the shape patterns of Middle and Late Pleistocene hominin skulls remained consistent regardless of age, supporting the researchers’ theory.

Further research and the discovery of additional fossils are needed to fully understand the position of HLD 6 in the human family tree.