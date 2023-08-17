Michigan State University Discovers Foundations of First Telescope Observatory Building

Michigan State University (MSU) recently stumbled upon the foundations of its first telescope observatory building, which was built in 1881. Workers made this archaeological discovery while installing hammock posts near student residences. This finding highlights the early days of astronomy research in the United States when telescopes were being established across the country to study space.

Before the construction of the observatory, students at MSU had been conducting naked-eye observations. However, Professor Rolla Carpenter recognized the need for a dedicated building to house a telescope. He successfully secured funding for the construction of the university’s first 5.5-inch telescope observatory.

During the 1870s and 1880s, there was significant astronomical activity taking place in the United States. The U.S. Naval Observatory had already built the largest refractor of that era in 1873, and other observatories, such as the Lick Observatory in California and the Harvard College Observatory, were also making significant astronomical advancements.

Telescopes of that time were primarily used for cataloging nebulae and star clusters, as well as measuring the light spectra of stars to gain insights into their composition.

The original MSU observatory building was circular with a diameter of approximately 16 feet. It featured an iron track that allowed the telescope to move in a complete circle and observe the sky through a roof opening.

The current discovery of the observatory’s foundations provides valuable archaeological experience for MSU students. The university’s archeology team is using this opportunity to practice their craft and learn about the university’s history. MSU, founded in 1855, was known as State Agricultural College when the observatory was active. It was later renamed Michigan State University in 1964.

The research into the observatory’s history is ongoing, utilizing old maps, archaeological findings, and the book “Stars Over the Red Cedar” by Professor Emeritus Horace A. Smith. MSU continues to conduct astronomy research today using modern telescopes, including a 24-inch telescope that has been available since 1969.