Bacteria Capable of Sensing the Earth’s Magnetic Field Discovered in Deep-Sea Vents

Scientists have made an exciting discovery, uncovering bacteria that have the unique ability to align themselves with Earth’s magnetic field. These magnetotactic bacteria, which were previously found in land and shallow waters, have now been found thriving in deep-sea hydrothermal vents. The fact that these bacteria are able to adapt and survive in extreme conditions opens up the possibility of finding them in similar environments on other celestial bodies such as Mars.

Magnetotactic bacteria are not only of interest to researchers because of their role in Earth’s ecosystem but also because they could provide insights into extraterrestrial life. These bacteria leave evidence of their existence in rocks for billions of years, and their magnetic inclinations can offer a record of how Earth’s magnetic poles have shifted over time. This new discovery gives hope to scientists that these magnetic bacteria may be found in unexpected locations on Earth and potentially even on Mars or other celestial bodies.

These fascinating bacteria possess the ability to “sense” Earth’s magnetic field. They contain magnetosomes, which are iron crystals encased in a membrane. These magnetosomes align themselves with the Earth’s magnetic field, acting as a compass for the bacteria and guiding their movement. This unique characteristic allows the bacteria to travel in the direction of the Earth’s magnetic field lines, leading either north or south.

Despite their important role in the biogeochemical cycling of key elements in nature, magnetotactic bacteria have been mainly studied on land and in shallow water. Collecting them in deep-water environments has proven to be a challenge. However, a team of researchers from the University of Tokyo collected a chimney from a hydrothermal vent field in the southern Mariana Trough using a remotely operated underwater vehicle named HYPER-DOLPHIN.

The discovery of magnetotactic bacteria in the hydrothermal vent chimney was unexpected. This environment lacks a clear vertical chemical gradient that the bacteria typically prefer. The collected bacteria contained “bullet”-shaped magnetosomes, which are considered a “primitive” form, suggesting that these bacteria have remained relatively unchanged for many millennia. The environment in which they were found resembles the conditions of early Earth around 3.5 billion years ago, when these bacteria are believed to have emerged.

The findings of this study have implications for understanding Earth’s history and the possibilities of extraterrestrial life. Fossilized remains of the magnetic particles in these bacteria, known as magnetofossils, can be preserved in rocks for billions of years. By studying magnetofossils, scientists can piece together ancient geomagnetic history and potentially discover clues about extraterrestrial life.

This discovery not only sheds light on the adaptability of magnetotactic bacteria but also raises intriguing possibilities about finding them in other extreme environments, both on Earth and beyond. It highlights the potential for further discoveries and insights into the diversity of life in the universe.

Source: The University of Tokyo

Definitions:

– Magnetotactic bacteria: Bacteria that can align themselves with Earth’s magnetic field.

– Hydrothermal vents: Openings in the seafloor that release geothermally heated water expelled from beneath the Earth’s crust.

– Magnetosomes: Iron crystals wrapped in a membrane found in magnetotactic bacteria.

– Magnetofossils: Fossilized remains of magnetic particles in magnetotactic bacteria.

