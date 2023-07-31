The Hammett Equation Enhanced with Machine Learning

The Hammett equation, a chemical theory developed over 80 years ago, is undergoing improvements with the aid of machine learning. Brazilian researchers are computationally analyzing the equation to enhance its precision and uncover unknown values for practical experiments.

The study, conducted by researchers Itamar Borges Jr, Julio Cesar Duarte, and Gabriel Monteiro-de-Castro from the Institute of Military Engineering in Brazil, aims to produce a consistent set of Hammett constants by employing machine learning algorithms and available experimental values.

In 1937, Louis Hammett introduced the Hammett equation, which explored the relationship between the rate of hydrolysis of ethyl esters and the equilibrium position of ionization of corresponding acids in water. This pioneering work provided a quantitative theory for understanding the connection between chemical structures and reactivity in chemistry.

Hammett’s research focused on meta- and para-substituted benzoic acids and their esters, uncovering a direct relationship between substituents on the aromatic ring and their electron-donating or withdrawing effects. By assigning σ values to these substituents, chemists could determine their impact on reactivity. Hammett then derived ρ values, enabling chemists to predict the number of electrons involved in the transition state and understand the mechanistic pathway of a reaction.

Borges Jr’s team utilized density functional theory (DFT) methods and machine learning algorithms to calculate new Hammett constants. Unlike previous work that relied on semi-empirical methods, the DFT methods employed in this study provided more accurate atomic charge calculations. Through DFT models, atomic charges were calculated for carbon atoms bonded to analyzed groups, and machine learning techniques processed these results, resulting in the production of 219 σ values, including 92 previously unknown ones.

Additionally, the researchers developed simplified equations to obtain σ constants for new substituents not previously calculated. By leveraging atomic charges acquired from other DFT calculations, these equations can determine new σ constants.

The machine learning approach successfully computationally calculated earlier values that were previously only obtained experimentally for three substituents (-CCl3, -NHCHO, and -NHCONH2). By using DFT calculations to determine atomic charges and inputting these values into the machine learning algorithm, the resulting Hammett constants aligned with literature values from experimental results for the three substituents.

Experts in computational organic chemistry, Kristaps Ermanis from the University of Nottingham, and Matthew Grayson and his group from the University of Bath, view this work as valuable. However, Ermanis notes that the study relies on limited amounts of DFT data, which may impact the accuracy of the machine learning method. He suggests that acquiring more DFT data would enhance future accuracy.

In summary, the integration of machine learning into the Hammett equation provides a way to fill in values that were previously unknown. This approach allows experimentalists to access reliable Hammett constants using simple and easily accessible atomic charge features.