The Giants of Ice Age North America

Beavers the size of bears. Sloths weighing more than 3,000 pounds. Seven-foot camels roaming the shores of marshy seas. This was the Ice Age world that humans encountered when they first crossed from Asia into North America roughly 14,000 years ago.

For most of Earth’s history, certainly through the Pleistocene, there were big mammals all over the place. After humans arrived, though, the really big mammals rapidly disappeared, except in Africa and parts of Asia.

When the glaciers receded in the late Pleistocene (also called the Ice Age), North America was home to dozens of thriving species of extra-large mammals known as megafauna. But around 10,000 years ago, nearly all of those giant creatures were wiped out.

The mass extinction of Ice Age megafauna is an open debate. Most archaeologists blame over-hunting by ancient humans as they encountered large prey animals unafraid of their arrival. Others suggest that a sudden climatic shift or diseases carried by ancient humans and their dogs could have also played a role.

Despite the ongoing mystery surrounding their extinction, we can still learn more about some of the extinct giants of Ice Age North America.

1. Giant Short-Faced Bear

The giant short-faced bear (Arctodus simus) was the largest carnivorous mammal to ever roam North America. It had long, lean, and muscular legs, which made it faster than other bears. Paleontologists estimate that it could reach speeds over 40 miles per hour. Its size and speed likely allowed it to chase off competition while using its powerful sense of smell to locate nearby carcasses.

2. Saber-Toothed Tiger and Scimitar Cat

The saber-toothed tiger (Smilodon fatalis) and the scimitar cat (Homotherium serum) were two of the most iconic predators of Ice Age North America. Saber-toothed tigers had upper canines averaging seven inches long and a jaw that could open 130 degrees. Scimitar cats, on the other hand, had four-inch canines for taking down large prey like mammoths.

3. Dire Wolf

The dire wolf (Canis dirus) was similar in size to modern wolves but genetically distinct. DNA analysis suggests that it was more closely related to modern jackals. Dire wolves roamed across North America and thrived in various ecosystems from forests to grasslands to wetlands. They hunted in packs and preyed on large animals like mammoths and giant sloths.

4. Mammoth and Mastodon

The woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius) is one of the most famous Ice Age megafauna. It used its curved tusks to dig under the snow for food and defend itself. However, there were at least four species of massive elephant-like animals in North America during the late Pleistocene. The American mastodon (Mammut americanum) was the most ancient of these elephants, while mammoths (Mammuthus meridionalis, Mammuthus columbi, and Mammuthus jeffersonii) came later in two waves.

These giants of Ice Age North America provide a glimpse into a world vastly different from the one we know today. Their extinction remains a topic of debate and fascination for scientists as they try to unravel the mysteries of the past.