CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Rare Ancient Spearhead Unearthed in Forest in Poland

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Rare Ancient Spearhead Unearthed in Forest in Poland

A metal detector enthusiast named Łukasz Jabłoński made an exciting discovery while scanning the forest in southern Poland. Jabłoński stumbled upon a 700 to 1,000-year-old iron spearhead buried about 6 inches underground near Tereszpol.

The spearhead, which is still in good condition despite being rusty, showcases a diamond-shaped blade at the top and a cone-like sleeve at the bottom. It measures approximately 9.5 inches in length and would have been attached to a shaft, making it a formidable weapon in its time.

Jabłoński handed over the valuable find to authorities, who plan to transfer it to the Museum of the Biłgoraj Land. This discovery adds to Jabłoński’s growing list of remarkable finds, as he had previously discovered a trove of 13 bronze artifacts from around 2,500 years ago.

Located about 160 miles southeast of Warsaw, Tereszpol is now home to this historical piece, shedding light on the region’s ancient past. The spearhead serves as a reminder of the rich history embedded in the forests of Poland and the potential for further archaeological discoveries in the future.

The news release from the Lublin Provincial Conservator of Monuments was translated using Facebook Translate and Google Translate tools.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Old Mattresses made New: Recycling Polyurethane with Simple Chemistry

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Astronomers Find Success with Euclid Telescope Despite Technical Hiccup

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Moths Use Spearmint-Flavored Pheromones to Attract Mates

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Celestial Delights in August: Saturn, Perseid Meteor Shower, and Super Blue Moon

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Zeta Energy Making Strides in EV Battery Development

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Internet Technology with High-Temperature Semiconductors

Aug 2, 2023 0 Comments