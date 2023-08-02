Rare Ancient Spearhead Unearthed in Forest in Poland

A metal detector enthusiast named Łukasz Jabłoński made an exciting discovery while scanning the forest in southern Poland. Jabłoński stumbled upon a 700 to 1,000-year-old iron spearhead buried about 6 inches underground near Tereszpol.

The spearhead, which is still in good condition despite being rusty, showcases a diamond-shaped blade at the top and a cone-like sleeve at the bottom. It measures approximately 9.5 inches in length and would have been attached to a shaft, making it a formidable weapon in its time.

Jabłoński handed over the valuable find to authorities, who plan to transfer it to the Museum of the Biłgoraj Land. This discovery adds to Jabłoński’s growing list of remarkable finds, as he had previously discovered a trove of 13 bronze artifacts from around 2,500 years ago.

Located about 160 miles southeast of Warsaw, Tereszpol is now home to this historical piece, shedding light on the region’s ancient past. The spearhead serves as a reminder of the rich history embedded in the forests of Poland and the potential for further archaeological discoveries in the future.

The news release from the Lublin Provincial Conservator of Monuments was translated using Facebook Translate and Google Translate tools.