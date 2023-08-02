Iron Spearhead Unearthed in Southern Poland

Łukasz Jabłoński made an exciting discovery while using a metal detector in a forest in southern Poland. He found an iron spearhead estimated to be between 700 and 1,000 years old. The spearhead, which has a diamond-shaped blade and a cone-like sleeve, was buried about 6 inches underground near Tereszpol.

Archaeologists have examined the artifact and noted that, despite its rusted state, it is still in good condition. The spearhead, measuring approximately 9.5 inches in length, would have been attached to a shaft and used as a weapon.

This recent find adds to Jabłoński’s previous discovery of 13 bronze artifacts dating back about 2,500 years. The iron spearhead has been given to officials and will soon be transferred to the Museum of the Biłgoraj Land for further study and preservation.

The exact origins and purpose of the spearhead are yet to be determined. The discovery sheds light on the historical presence and activities in the region during the medieval period. It offers insights into the weaponry and warfare tactics employed during that time.

The news release from the Lublin Provincial Conservator of Monuments, from which this information is derived, was translated using Facebook Translate and Google Translate. The uncovering of ancient weaponry and artifacts provides valuable information about the past, allowing archaeologists to piece together the history of human civilization.