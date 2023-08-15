Alaska’s Largest Dinosaur Track Site Uncovered in Denali National Park

Denali National Park in Alaska is now home to the largest dinosaur track site known as the “dinosaur coliseum.” A recent study has revealed that this coliseum contains an extensive collection of footprints from numerous dinosaur species spanning multiple generations. These tracks are exceptionally well-preserved layer upon layer, creating a vertical lasagna of footprints.

The tracks consist of hardened impressions left by heavy dinosaurs as they walked through ancient mud, as well as casts formed by sediment filling those impressions and solidifying over time. The diversity of the tracks is astounding, featuring a variety of dinosaur species, and the level of detail is remarkable. Researchers have been able to observe the shape of the toes and the texture of the skin on these tracks.

The discovery came when a team of researchers embarked on a seven-hour hike to explore the cliffs that comprise the dinosaur coliseum. As the day turned into night, a change in lighting conditions revealed the true significance of the site. The striking formations of footprints were illuminated, capturing the team’s attention and leaving them in awe.

The reason these dinosaur footprints now exist on a cliff is due to the movement of tectonic plates. In the Late Cretaceous period, the cliffs were once sediment flat on the ground. However, with time, tectonic activity caused the Alaska Range to form, lifting a section of the crust into the air. This geological process resulted in the creation of the cliff where the dinosaur footprints are now found.

Before this transformation, the flat sediment was likely positioned near a watering hole on a vast floodplain. It would have been a popular gathering spot for dinosaurs of various species, drawing in both young and adult animals over thousands of years. The footprint lasagna indicates that large plant-eating dinosaurs, such as duck-billed and horned dinosaurs, frequently visited the site. Additionally, there is evidence of rarer carnivores like raptors and tyrannosaurs, as well as small wading birds.

The exceptional significance of the dinosaur coliseum has prompted collaboration with the National Park Service to preserve its geological importance. Efforts are being made to protect the site from disturbance and theft, while also encouraging visitors to explore for fossils within the context of its geology. The aim is to better understand the evolution of landscapes and ecosystems over time, providing a valuable learning experience for all.

The findings of this study have been published in the journal Historical Biology.