Rules that Govern Extreme Animal Shapes

Animals come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from enormous elephants to tiny frogs. However, there are certain rules that govern how animals take on extreme shapes. Here are seven established rules of evolution that scientists have identified.

Bergmann’s Rule: This rule states that animals tend to evolve to be larger in colder climates. Larger animals have a smaller surface area-to-volume ratio, which helps them retain heat better. For example, polar bears in the Arctic are much taller than sun bears in the tropics.

Allen’s Rule: In colder climates, animals tend to have smaller appendages, such as limbs, ears, and tails, compared to their relatives in warmer temperatures. This rule is also related to heat retention.

Square-Cube Law: As animals grow larger, their volume increases faster than their surface area. This means that larger animals eventually gain more mass than their limbs can support. There is a theoretical limit to how big animals can get.

Island Rule: Animals on islands tend to evolve into either giant versions or dwarf versions of their mainland relatives. This is influenced by the resources and predators available on the island.

Island Birds Evolve toward Flightlessness: On islands, birds tend to evolve smaller flight muscles and longer legs, moving towards flightlessness. This is more prominent on islands with fewer predators.

Deep-Sea Gigantism: Invertebrate animals in the deep ocean tend to evolve into giants. This may be because larger animals can move farther to find food and mate. Deep-sea gigantism is also correlated with colder temperatures.

Rensch’s Rule: This rule describes a trend in sexual dimorphism, where one sex is larger than the other. It states that sexual dimorphism decreases with size when females are larger, and increases with size when males are larger.

These rules provide insights into the ways animals adapt to their environments and evolve into extreme shapes. However, it is important to note that these are general trends, and not every species follows them.