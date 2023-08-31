Rare Blue Supermoon Shines Brightly in the Skies

On Wednesday night, stargazers around the world were treated to a stunning sight as a rare blue supermoon filled the skies. Viewers shared dozens of photos of the celestial event, which occurs when the full moon is about 5% closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger and brighter. Wednesday night marked the closest full moon of the year, at a distance of approximately 222,043 miles. This was over 100 miles closer than the supermoon on August 1st.

This is the second supermoon of 2023, with the previous one occurring in July. The last time two full supermoons occurred in the same month was in 2018, and this rare phenomenon will not happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project. The fourth and final supermoon of this year will take place in September.

The captivating images of the blue supermoon taken by viewers in Iowa showcase the moon in its full splendor. From Trinity Lutheran Church in Manning to Gravity and Moravia, the supermoon adorned the night sky, mesmerizing all who beheld its beauty.

The blue supermoon left a lasting impression on stargazers around the world, providing a memorable experience and reminding us of the wonders of the universe.

Definitions:

– Supermoon: A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth.

– Stargazers: Individuals who observe and study celestial bodies, such as stars and planets.

Sources:

– KCCI