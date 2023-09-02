The Blob and Slime Mold: Exploring the Real Science Behind the Iconic Movie

The 1958 horror movie “The Blob” captivated audiences with its tale of a gooey alien organism that terrorized a small town. While the movie may have taken some creative liberties, it is interesting to note the similarities between the fictional Blob and a real-life organism known as slime mold.

Slime mold, contrary to its name, is not a type of fungus but rather a type of protist. Protists are uni- and multicellular organisms that share an ancestor with animals and fungi. Slime mold falls into the phylum Myxomycota and the protist supergroup amoebozoa.

One fascinating aspect of slime mold is its method of obtaining nutrients. Similar to The Blob, slime mold engulfs small organic molecules, bacteria, and spores to feed itself. However, it does so on a microscopic scale. Slime molds start as single, mobile cells and eventually form a structure called a plasmodium, which is one giant cell with thousands of nuclei. These plasmodia can span an impressive 30 square meters in some cases.

Contrary to its portrayal in the movie, slime mold only consumes organisms on a micron level. It selectively engulfs the sugar molecules held by its prey, leaving larger objects intact. This makes slime molds harmless to humans but a threat to bacteria and other microorganisms.

In terms of movement, slime mold uses its plasmodium to navigate its surroundings. The plasmodium pulsates, sending waves outward that push the organism forward. This movement is achieved through the use of actin-myosin proteins, which are also found in animal muscle tissue. The Blob’s iconic oozing motion mimics this pulsating movement of slime mold.

A remarkable ability of slime mold is its problem-solving skills. It can solve mazes and find the most efficient route to food sources. Although slime mold lacks a central nervous system, it exhibits signs of memory and computation. Researchers have studied slime mold’s ability to navigate mazes and have discovered that it leaves behind an extracellular slime trail as a way to know where it has been.

While The Blob may have been a terrifying creature in the movies, real-life slime mold is relatively harmless. It can be found in temperate forests, grasslands, wood mulch, and even refrigerators. Slime mold primarily feeds on fungus and bacteria that decompose organic matter. These organisms typically grow to about five centimeters in size, much smaller than the monster depicted in the movie.

For those curious about the texture of slime mold, it feels slimy and mucousy, similar to children’s toy slime. However, unlike The Blob, sticking your hand in slime mold won’t result in being engulfed.

Overall, the portrayal of The Blob in the movie may have taken some creative liberties, but it shares similarities with the fascinating organism known as slime mold. Both entities engulf their prey to obtain nutrients, exhibit movement through pulsating motions, and leave trails to navigate their environments. However, slime mold is a real organism that primarily feeds on fungus and bacteria and poses no threat to humans.

