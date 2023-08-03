Drops of Water in Himalayan Mineral Deposits Shed Light on Ancient Oceans

Drops of water found within mineral deposits in the Himalayas have provided valuable insights into a long-lost ocean that disappeared 600 million years ago. This discovery may help explain a significant event crucial to the development of life on Earth.

Scientists have long been puzzled by the presence of marine fossils on mountaintops, a phenomenon that challenged the beliefs of Renaissance and Enlightenment scientists. It was later understood that the movement of tectonic plates could lift up mountains, bringing with them fossils and marine sedimentary rocks.

Around 650 million years ago, the Earth experienced extreme glaciations, known as the Snowball Earth events, which covered the planet in ice. The survival of life during these events remains a subject of debate. However, shortly after this period, there was a surge in complex life forms, leading to the diversity we see today. This was made possible by a significant increase in atmospheric oxygen, known as the Second Great Oxygenation Event.

To understand the causes of this event and its connection to the Snowball Earth era, scientists require samples of deposits from that timeframe. In Uttarakhand, India, researchers discovered calcium and magnesium carbonate deposits containing water droplets. By dating the surrounding rocks, they determined that these droplets belong to the Snowball Earth era, providing a valuable “time capsule” for studying ancient oceans.

The researchers found evidence of diminished calcium supply during this period, which they attribute to reduced river flows due to the vast amount of water locked in ice. This resulted in an increase in magnesium concentrations in the rocks. The magnesium carbonate crystals in the deposits have trapped water within their pore spaces, preserving it for millions of years.

The team suggests that nutrient-poor conditions, caused by calcium deficiency, favored the growth of photosynthetic cyanobacterial stromatolites. These stromatolites were responsible for producing oxygen during the Second Great Oxygenation Event, which led to the rise of animals.

Most rocks from the Snowball Earth era have either been recycled or altered over time. However, the Himalayan magnesite deposits have survived, making them an excellent source for studying ancient oceans. The findings of this study have been published in the journal PreCambrian Research.