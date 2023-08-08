Placing and Moving Altars: A Guide

It is important to treat altars as independent entities, just as we wouldn’t want to neglect or hide away a loved one, we should avoid placing our altars in dark and forgotten corners. The key is to place your altar somewhere that is visible to you on a regular basis. By doing so, you are directing your attention and energy towards it, and in turn, allowing the energy to flow back to you.

Remember, if you find that the placement of your altar doesn’t feel right after a few days, don’t hesitate to change it. It is all part of the process. Some individuals have kept altars on coffee tables, in their cars, and even in hotel rooms. The important thing is to experiment and find what works best for you.

In certain traditions, it is believed that placing the altar facing east, towards the rising sun, is favorable. However, before diving into intellectual studies and teachings, it is beneficial to first experiment with your own space. By doing this, you can establish a foundation and understanding of what resonates with you personally. Once you have this knowledge, you can then incorporate external teachings onto this firm groundwork.

It is also worth noting that altars are not confined to fixed locations. You have the freedom to take them with you wherever you go or move them around as needed. There are even portable alternatives, such as paper altars that are roughly the size of a regular notebook, which can be carried in a handbag.

Ultimately, the placement and movement of altars should align with your personal preferences and spiritual journey. Trust your instincts and allow yourself the flexibility to adapt and explore what feels right for you.