500-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Sea Worm Discovered in Utah

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
A 500-million-year-old fossilized sea worm has recently been found in northern Utah, offering insights into the ancient marine life during the Cambrian period. The worm, named Shaihuludia shurikeni, belonged to a surge of new life on Earth known as the “Cambrian explosion.” Inspired by the fictional worms in the “Dune” novels, the genus name of the worm is a nod to those creatures.

The species name, on the other hand, refers to the Japanese word for throwing star, “shuriken,” due to the fossil’s blade-like bristles known as chaetae, commonly found in annelids, a type of segmented worms. The fossil was discovered at the Spence Shale, a geological formation spanning northern Utah and southern Idaho. It measured approximately 7 to 8 centimeters (70 to 80 millimeters) in length.

Initially unsure if the flower-like design on the fossil came from a living organism or mineral growth, researchers employed a scanning electron microscope to analyze it. The examination revealed that the specimen belonged to a new species of annelid. Annelids were rare during the Cambrian era in North America, and until now, only one specimen from the Spence Shale had been identified.

The Spence Shale has proven to be a treasure trove of rare fossils, with around 90 species of Cambrian trilobites and soft-bodied fossils unearthed over the years. This discovery highlights the long history of our planet and the diverse environments that have existed over billions of years. It is a reminder that beneath our feet lie the traces of ancient worlds.

