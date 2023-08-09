Newly Discovered Ancient Sea Worm Named after Dune’s Shai-Hulud Sandworms

Researchers from the US and Germany have discovered a new species of ancient sea worm, which they have named Shaihuludia shurikeni, inspired by the iconic sandworms from the Dune books and movies. The discovery was made in a geologic formation in northern Utah and southern Idaho, well known for its abundance of Cambrian fossils dating back around 505 million years ago.

The Shaihuludia shurikeni is much smaller than the sandworms depicted in Dune, only about the size of the palm of a hand. It is characterized by star-shaped chaeta, which are stiff bristles, on its back. At first, experts were unsure about the nature of the discovery due to the radial blade shapes preserved in the rock. However, further analysis confirmed that it was an animal fossil rather than a mineral.

The preservation of the fossil is of particular interest as most of the soft tissue is preserved as an iron oxide blob. This suggests that the animal died and underwent decomposition before it was fossilized. To determine the structure and chemical composition of the fossil, the research team utilized scanning electron microscopy and energy-dispersive X-ray spectrometry.

The newly discovered creature belongs to the annelid family, which includes segmented worms. The researchers named it after the sandworms from Dune, known as Shai-Hulud in the books, and the Japanese word for throwing star, “shuriken.”

Previously, only one species of annelid had been found in the same site, making this discovery significant for understanding the region’s ancient ecosystems. The researchers also reclassified another fossil from the same area, shedding light on the marine ecosystems dominated by trilobites, brachiopods, mollusks, and early arthropods during the Cambrian period.

The study underscores the idea that our planet’s ground holds a record of history and diverse environments that have existed over billions of years. The research has been documented in the journal Historical Biology.