Oldest Jellyfish Fossil Discovered in Canada’s Burgess Shale

Fossils of jellyfish are extremely rare, but a new study has discovered the oldest adult swimming jellyfish fossil ever found. The fossil is believed to be 508 million years old and was discovered in British Columbia, Canada.

The jellyfish, named Burgessomedusa phasmiformis, is the first jellyfish species to be discovered in Canada’s Burgess Shale. The Burgess Shale is considered to be one of the most important fossil preservation sites in the world and offers a glimpse into early life on Earth during the Cambrian period, over half a billion years ago.

The discovery of Burgessomedusa adds to the understanding of jellyfish evolution during the Cambrian period. With its unique mix of traits, the fossil indicates that it could be a close relative of the common ancestor from which modern jellyfish diverged. It had more than 90 short, tentacles dangling from its umbrella-like body, allowing it to capture prey just like jellyfish today.

The Burgess Shale fossils are significant to researchers because they provide insights into the early stages of animal evolution. These fossils are remarkably well-preserved due to being buried in fine mud by an underwater avalanche. In most other Cambrian deposits, only hard parts are preserved, limiting our understanding of the geological record.

Previous discoveries of jellyfish fossils in Utah and South China have sparked debates among paleontologists. The researchers of the recent study claim that these findings are likely comb jellies, not true jellyfish. Comb jellies belong to a different phylum of animals called Ctenophora and have distinct characteristics from jellyfish.

This discovery of the oldest jellyfish fossil in Canada’s Burgess Shale provides concrete evidence that jellyfish were swimming in the oceans during the Cambrian period. It adds to the ever-growing knowledge of early animal evolution and the diversity of life on Earth.