Researchers from the University of Kansas have recently discovered a previously unknown species of ancient sea worm called Shaihuludia shurikeni in the Spence Shale Lagerstätte in Utah. This finding highlights the diversity of the mid-Cambrian marine ecosystem.

The team of researchers, led by Rhiannon LaVine, a research associate with the KU Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, made the discovery while conducting fieldwork in the High Creek area of the Spence Shale. The fossil was found in a geologic formation that has long been famous for its abundance of Cambrian trilobite and soft-bodied fossils.

The newly discovered sea worm had distinctive radial blades that resembled stars or flowers. After transporting the fossil back to the KU Biodiversity Institute, LaVine consulted with colleagues to identify the mysterious specimen. Scanning electron microscopy and energy-dispersive X-ray spectrometry were conducted to verify that the fossil was biological.

Eventually, the researchers classified the fossil as a previously unknown species of annelid, a diverse phylum of segmented worms found in various environments worldwide. The species was named Shaihuludia shurikeni after the indigenous name for worms in the “Dune” novels and the Japanese word for throwing star, representing the blade-like bristles of the worm.

The discovery of this new species is significant as annelids are rare in the Cambrian period of North America. The researchers also reclassified another fossil annelid found in the Spence Shale as Burgessochaeta, which had previously only been found in Canada.

This finding demonstrates the importance of continued research and exploration in paleontology, as it allows us to better understand the ancient marine ecosystems that existed millions of years ago.