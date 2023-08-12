NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Celebrates Five Years of Successful Mission

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has reached a significant milestone, marking five years since its launch into space. The mission has accomplished remarkable achievements, including becoming the first spacecraft to “touch the Sun” and collecting more than double the expected data.

The Parker Solar Probe’s primary objective is to deepen our understanding of space weather and the Sun’s effects on Earth. It has provided vital data on the Sun’s upper atmosphere and solar wind, breaking speed and distance records in the process.

The mission began on August 12, 2018, when the Parker Solar Probe was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a Delta IV rocket. It represents decades of innovation and development to create a robotic explorer capable of withstanding the extreme heat and radiation near the Sun.

The concept for a Solar Probe started in 1962, but the technology required for such a mission was not yet available. Material advances in the 1970s allowed NASA to start considering a close flyby of the Sun’s upper atmosphere and the solar wind. The mission’s design and development took several decades, with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory playing key roles.

Over the past five years, the Parker Solar Probe has not only survived but thrived in the harsh conditions of the inner solar system. It has returned more than twice the amount of data expected, making critical discoveries about the source and properties of the solar wind. The spacecraft has completed 16 science orbits, out of the planned 24 for the primary mission.

On August 21, the Parker Solar Probe will pass by Venus for a gravity assist, which will tighten its orbit around the Sun. This maneuver will allow the probe to take measurements of the Venusian surface and atmosphere. Ultimately, the Parker Solar Probe will come within just 3.8 million miles from the Sun, setting new records for speed and distance.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe continues to push boundaries in solar exploration, enhancing our knowledge of the Sun and its relationship with Earth. Its achievements in the past five years have paved the way for further advancements and breakthroughs in the field of space science.