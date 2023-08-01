Best Stargazing Spots in Denver to View the Supermoon

There will be two supermoons in August, with the first one peaking on Tuesday at 12:31 p.m. A supermoon occurs on a full moon when the moon is closer than usual to the Earth. Although it peaks in the afternoon, the supermoon can still be seen at night. Here are some prime stargazing spots in Denver to catch the best view of the moon.

1. Cheesman Park: Located in the city, Cheesman Park offers an open space with a view of the mountains, providing an aesthetic backdrop for the supermoon.

2. Observatory Park: The park housing the University of Denver’s historic observatory is open on Tuesdays. It features a grassy clearing without trees, offering an unobstructed view of the moon.

3. Lookout Mountain Road: Lookout Mountain provides a clear view of Denver and the night sky. With minimal distractions, this spot offers the entire view along with bright stars and snow-capped mountains in the distance.

4. Red Rocks Park: While Red Rocks Amphitheatre has a show at 7 p.m., there are still trails and open spaces in the park where the moon can be observed.

5. Local rooftops: If you prefer to stay within the city, there are rooftop restaurants and open patios like Avanti, 54thirty Rooftop, and El Five that provide a higher view of the sky.

If you miss the supermoon on Tuesday, there’s another chance to see the last supermoon of the month on August 30, when it will peak at 7:35 p.m.