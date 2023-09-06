Five Asteroids to Fly Past Earth Without Threatening the Planet, NASA Says

NASA has announced that five asteroids will be passing by Earth between September 6 and September 12, but they pose no threat to the planet. According to NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard, these asteroids include one the size of a house, three the size of a plane, and one the size of a bus.

The first asteroid, named JA5, will come within 3.17 million miles of Earth on Wednesday. It is approximately 59 feet in size and was first discovered in 2021.

On September 8, two asteroids named QC5 and GE will pass by the planet within 2.53 million and 3.56 million miles, respectively. QC5 is around 84 feet in size and was discovered this year, while GE is 26 feet in size and was detected in 2022.

Two more airplane-sized asteroids, QF6 and QE8, are expected to pass by Earth on September 10. QF6 will pass within 1.65 million miles and is 68 feet in size, while QE8 will be within 945,000 miles and is 170 feet in size. Both asteroids were discovered this year.

Despite coming within 4.6 million miles of Earth, these asteroids are not a cause for concern as they are all smaller than 150 meters (492 feet) in size, according to NASA. The average distance between Earth and the moon is about 239,000 miles.

In March, an asteroid between 140 and 310 feet in size passed by Earth safely. NASA’s Asteroid Watch stated that asteroids of this size only pass by once every decade.

NASA has been actively monitoring comets and asteroids that make relatively close approaches to Earth through its Asteroid Watch dashboard. As of August 31, NASA has discovered over 32,000 asteroids near Earth, with 853 asteroids larger than 1 kilometer and 10,541 asteroids larger than 140 meters.

It is important to note that these passing asteroids do not pose any danger to Earth.

