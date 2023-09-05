Asteroids Set to Fly Past Earth in September

Five asteroids are set to make close flybys of Earth between September 6 and September 12, according to NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard. While none of the asteroids are expected to pose any threat, they provide an opportunity for scientists to closely observe these celestial objects.

The first asteroid, named JA5, will pass by Earth on September 6. With a size of about 59 feet, it has been compared to the size of a house. This asteroid will come within a distance of 3.17 million miles from Earth.

On September 8, two asteroids will fly past Earth. One, named QC5, is approximately 79 feet in size and has been compared to an airplane. The other, named GE, is about the size of a bus, measuring approximately 26 feet. QC5 was first observed in 2023 and will pass within 2.53 million miles of Earth. GE, on the other hand, was first observed in 2020 and will be at a distance of around 3.56 million miles from the planet.

The closest approach to Earth will be made by the asteroid QF6 on September 10. Measuring about 68 feet in size, it will come within approximately 1.65 million miles of Earth.

Finally, the last asteroid, named RT2, will pass by Earth on September 12. With a size of about 25 feet, it is also comparable to the size of a bus. RT2 was first discovered in 2020 and will be at a distance of approximately 2.62 million miles from Earth.

It is important to note that none of these asteroids meet the criteria to be classified as “potentially hazardous.” To fall into this category, an object must be more than about 490 feet in size and come within 4.6 million miles of Earth. The Asteroid Watch dashboard by NASA keeps track of asteroids and comets that make close approaches to Earth. Additionally, NASA offers the “Eyes on Asteroids” webpage, which provides real-time visualizations of asteroids and comets based on data from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

These upcoming close flybys of asteroids offer valuable opportunities for scientists to study and understand these objects better. It also allows for the continuous monitoring and tracking of potential threats from asteroids to Earth.

Sources:

– NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard

– NASA’s “Eyes on Asteroids” webpage