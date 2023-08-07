Hip Bone of Ancient Human Baby Discovered in French Cave

Amongst the remains of Neanderthals in a cave in France, researchers have found the hip bone of a modern human baby. This discovery has led to speculation about the existence of a previously unknown early lineage of Homo sapiens. The Grotte du Renne cave is a significant Paleolithic site in Europe, believed to have been inhabited around the time when modern humans replaced Neanderthals.

The cave has revealed numerous stone tools that are characteristic of the Châtelperronian techno-cultural complex, which emerged during this transitional period. Scholars have debated whether Neanderthals were solely responsible for this industry, or if it involved anatomically modern humans (AMH) or a collaboration between the two groups. It is worth noting that only Neanderthal remains were previously found in the Châtelperronian layer within Grotte du Renne, while modern human fossils have been discovered in other caves associated with these items.

The recently analyzed pelvis has added a new perspective to this ongoing debate. Comparisons between the specimen and known infant Neanderthal hip bones, as well as those of 32 modern human deceased neonates, have revealed significant differences. The shape of the ancient hip bone is closer to AMH morphology rather than that of Neanderthals. However, it also displays some variation from modern human infants, specifically a more laterally oriented posterior-superior iliac spine.

The study authors propose that this hip bone belongs to an early lineage of modern humans that differed slightly from their present-day counterparts. This undocumented lineage is believed to have coexisted with Neanderthals during the transition from the Middle to the Upper Paleolithic, approximately 41,000 to 45,000 years ago. The presence of these ancient modern humans in Grotte du Renne suggests that they may have lived alongside Neanderthals when the Châtelperronian industry emerged.

The researchers speculate that the Châtelperronian industry may have resulted from cultural diffusion or acculturation processes between Neanderthals and AMH, possibly involving population admixture. This implies that Neanderthals may have improved their technologies by observing their modern human neighbors, leading to the development of a hybrid industry that dominated parts of Europe until the extinction of Neanderthals.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, provides valuable insights into the complex interactions between Neanderthals and modern humans during this crucial period in human history.